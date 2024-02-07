Annual pointscore begins at veterans

On Thursday, February 1, 2024 the Cowra Golf Club Veterans played their first competition in the annual point score which will run through to the end of November.
The event was strongly supported with 38 starters playing the nine hole event from the first tee.
The playing surfaces across the golf course are in great condition and remain green, even in areas that do not have watering from irrigation.
Congratulations go to Marc Hinderager who was the clear winner of the Veterans event with an impressive 21 points, followed by Terry Winwood-Smith with 19 points, being the only two players to beat their handicap in the Veterans field.
Marc Hinderager went to win the days Pro Comp over 18 holes with 39 points.
Terry Winwood-Smith-Smith featured in the Pro Comp event by matching the score of the runner up, another veteran Jefferey Macpherson with 36, Terry Winwood-Smith being placed third on a countback.
The 10 Veteran prize winners are listed with their Stableford scores for the 9 Holes, with the 18-hole handicap they played off in brackets:
21 Marc Hinderager (20).
19 Terry Winwood-Smith (12).
18 Wayne Howard (20).
17 Robert D'Elboux (31).
17 Peter Kirwan (+2).
17 Nicky Basson (2).
16 Mark Stirling (17).
16 John Van Huizen.
16 Graham Johnston (29).
16 Colin Neilsen (17)*.
*On a countback from other players with 16 points.
This event being the first played for the annual Veterans Point score with all players playing off their Golflink Handicaps.
The prize winners listed above will have their handicaps reduced by 3, the other competitors will have their handicaps increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 Hole Stableford Competition, which is open to all ages, had a field of 40. This event is run currently with the Veterans event, with most Veterans also playing the 18 hole event.
The prize winners were:
1st Marc Hinderager 39 (points).
2nd Jefferey Macpherson 36.
3rd Terry Winwood-Smith 36.
4th Les Pinkerton 35.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: David Fagan 34, John Jensen 33, David Doran 33, Nicky Basson 33, Wayne Howard 33, Elwyn Ward 32, Mark Rush 32.
NEAREST THE PIN:
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Donny Sproh 118cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Kevin Wright 288cm.
