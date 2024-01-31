Cowra Guardian
Flood insurance inquiry begins

By Daniel Ryan
Updated February 1 2024 - 8:21am, first published January 31 2024 - 4:15pm
A federal parliamentary inquiry which began today has heard that over 120 people are still seeking help from Legal Aid NSW following the devastating floods of 2022.

