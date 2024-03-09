Cowra photo part of landmark exhibition

The State Library of NSW is opening its virtual doors to the Library's biggest and most significant photography exhibition to date with last week's online launch of Shot.
The new online version of Shot - the exhibition which opened at the State Library in October 2023 - delves into our extraordinary collection of two million images and delivers a visual feast of 400 captivating moments by 200 photographers over three centuries.
This includes a striking photo of local market farmer Jung-Chun Lai, captured by photographer Louise Whelan in 2012.
According to State Librarian Dr Caroline Butler-Bowdon: "The State Library is now home to Sydney's largest photography gallery, and if you can't visit us on Macquarie Street, or indeed you want to find out more post-visit, photography lovers across the globe will now be able to view this extraordinary collection of images in their own time."
"Almost every photographic format and every year between 1845 and 2022 is represented, starting with Australia's oldest photograph, an 1845 daguerreotype by George Barron Goodman," says Dr Butler-Bowdon.
Senior Curator Geoff Barker spent two years trawling through the Library's extraordinary collection - one of the largest and most diverse in Australia - and came across images that immediately piqued his interest, like a photo of Jung-Chun Lai.
Jung-Chun Lai had a market garden on the Sydney Road near Cowra.
"Jung-Chun Lai was known amongst the community of Cowra for his fresh delicious organic produce," writes photographer Louise Whelan.
"A local customer told me there was a time when Jung-Chun Lai and his family might have to return to Taiwan.
"The people of Cowra gathered to support Jung-Chun Lai to make sure he and his family continued to reside on their market garden farm to grow produce."
"The 400 photos are arranged into decades creating a unique visual history of Australia over the last 180 years," said Geoff.
"As you scroll through the decades you will see things like fashion, architecture and transport, as well as photographic styles and printing processes, change over time.
"The Library's collections are a revelation for the fascinating development of photographic technology, and the impact it had on the way Australians saw themselves. No other collection in the country is so rich in its ability to explore the visual history of the nation."
Learn more about the Library's photography program and collections here: sl.nsw.gov.au/photography
