Garden stage work to take place this week

The Cowra Japanese Garden has in its possession the only Japanese noh stage in Australasia which will be put back together this week.
The stage dates back to the 1988 Adelaide Festival.
Initially utilised by the renowned Kanze theatre troupe from Japan during the festival, the stage found a home at the University of Sydney for student performances before makes its way to Cowra in 2016.
As part of the reconstruction works free public lectures on the history of noh culture, the history of Japanese-Australians, and art and craft works created by the Japanese internees at Cowra during WWII will be held at the garden's education centre on Saturday, February 3 from 2:00 to 3:30pm.
Garden enter fees apply.
"Two years ago, we got interest from some academics from Flinders University in Adelaide and University of Canterbury, New Zealand, to firstly come and build on sight here," Matt Rush, the head gardener of the Cowra Japanese Garden, said.
In a collaborative effort supported by The Japan Foundation's Sydney office, the visit of Dr. Tets Kimura from Flinders University in Adelaide and Professor Richard Bullen from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand, marks a significant event in the restoration of the Noh stage.
Their mission is to reconstruct this historic stage at the Cowra Japanese Garden for all to come and witness, scheduled from today, Thursday, February 1 to Sunday, February 4, 2024.
