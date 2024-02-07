Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging men of all ages across the electorate to consider joining their local Men's Shed, highlighting the many advantages joining-up can have for both young and old.
Ms Cooke said there are now more Men's Sheds in operation across Australia than there are McDonalds, with a number of successful sheds operating across the electorate.
There are more than 970 McDonalds restaurants in Australia and more than 1100 men's sheds.
The Cowra Men's Shed is open Tuesday and Wednesday each week and on Friday's until 2pm.
Cowra Shed member John Sharp is currently working on wooden toy cars which are carefully crafted from timber sourced from a donated coffee table.
The table was constructed of timber from Thailand.
"The Men's Sheds in our local communities have a long and proud tradition of providing a place where members can get together, and not only share their skills and craftsmanship, but can also build friendships and enduring connections that provide benefits in so many ways," Ms Cooke said.
"I've lost count of the number of times I've visited the various Men's Sheds across our Cootamundra electorate, but the one thing you can't forget is the warm welcome you get every time you walk through the door.
"There's often a misconception out there that the Men's Shed is just for those who have perhaps retired from the workforce, or are more senior members of the community, when in fact men of all ages can benefit from what the groups have to offer.
"Whether it's learning a new skill or just chatting about shared interests, members both young and old can forge new friendships and develop a comrade with others that they may otherwise be missing out on.
"So as 2024 gets underway, I'm encouraging men of all ages across the electorate, to consider dropping by your local Men's Shed to learn a bit more about what they have to offer; I guarantee you'll get a cuppa and a great yarn," she said.
The wooden toy cars being made at the Cowra Men's Shed can be purchased from the Shed for $100.
The Cowra Men's Shed is in Carleton Street.
