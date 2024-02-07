Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Offender collided with gate and boat trailer

Updated February 7 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offender collided with gate and boat trailer
Offender collided with gate and boat trailer

In a Local Court appearance on January 24, 70-year-old Basil Pettit of Hanna Street pleaded guilty to multiple driving offenses, including driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent driving, failure to provide particulars to the owner of damaged property, and using an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.