Court order for man charged with police assault

Jayden Gordon, an 18-year-old resident of Macassar Street, Cowra, has faced the Local Court for assaulting a police officer during an altercation on September 24, 2023.
Gordon pleaded guilty to assault police officer in execution of duty at Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, January 24.
Gordon, who was reported to have had one of his first drinks that night, became aggressive towards law enforcement officers.
According to police facts presented in court, Cowra police were at a licensed premises where they were informed about a disturbance at the back of the venue.
The manager brought to their attention that one of the individuals involved was walking down the street accompanied by two other men.
Upon approaching the trio by vehicle, the police began making inquiries, at which point Gordon allegedly became confrontational.
He advanced towards one of the officers, issuing a threat, stating, "get the f*** out of my face or I'll hit you too, c***".
In response, the officers attempted to maintain control, with one placing his hand on Gordon's upper chest and moving him backward.
However, Gordon, according to police documents, reportedly became further agitated and proceeded to swing at the officer who had moved him back.
Police said the situation escalated as Gordon struck the officer multiple times, prompting the other officer to also grab hold of Gordon.
Police said, Gordan had then struck the officer in the nose and then again in the head.
During the court proceedings, police prosecutor Chris Brien emphasised the severity of the incident, stating, "police do a hard enough job as it is," and described Gordon's behaviour as "completely unacceptable".
Magistrate Rana Daher, presiding over the case, echoed this sentiment, declaring, "these offences are serious".
Gordon was convicted, receiving a nine month Community Release Order.
As part of his sentence, he is required to undergo a responsible drinking course.
