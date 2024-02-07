Laptop damaged during exchange

Lynda Beresford, a 61-year-old resident of Cowra Road, pleaded guilty in Cowra Local Court on January 23 to a charge of destroying or damaging property.
Beresford, who is unknown to the police and had no prior offences, admitted her actions during the altercation that occurred on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
The court heard that on November 26, Beresford engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim, resulting in the destruction of the victim's laptop.
The police facts tendered to the court revealed Beresford and the victim had engaged in a verbal argument.
During the altercation, Beresford had picked up the victim's laptop and threw it to the ground, destroying it.
According to her solicitor, Jo Collings, during the heated exchange, Beresford felt "vulnerable" and "lost her temper", leading her to pick up the laptop and throw it to the ground.
Police said, following the property damage, the argument continued outside the residence, where Beresford had a further altercation with the victim.
Police said the victim contacted the police shortly after.
Upon speaking with both parties, police cautioned Beresford, who cooperated and admitted to destroying the laptop.
Magistrate Rana Daher imposed a 12-month Conditional Release Order without conviction.
As part of the order, Beresford is required to undergo anger management and counselling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.