Drink driver charged after random breath test stop

Mesake Vuli Matai Curavalenibula, a 24-year-old Fijian man of Waugoola Street, Cowra pleaded guilty to driving with a middle-range PCA when he appeared at Cowra Local Court on January 23, 2023.
Curavalenibula, who has been in Australia on a visa since 2021, admitted to the charge during the court proceedings.
According to the police facts tendered to the court, the offence was detected on Saturday, November 25, 2023, about 10:38 pm when he was stopped by police for a random breath test while driving along the Olympic Highway.
Curavalenibula's solicitor, Clive Hill, said he had been drinking at home around 5pm, consuming six to seven mixed alcoholic beverages.
Mr Hill explained his client believed he was fine to drive.
"He thought he was okay and got behind the wheel," Mr Hill said, adding Curavalenibula takes full responsibility for his actions.
Police said, Curavalenibula was asked to produce his driver's license, to which he stated he did not have it with him.
According to the facts, he was subjected to a breath test which returned a positive result.
He was taken to Cowra Police Station, and at about 11.04pm, 0.080 grams alcohol was detected on his breath.
Police said, Curavalenibula had a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and formed the opinion he was moderately affected by intoxicating liquor.
Magistrate Rana Daher convicted Curavalenibula. He received a $500 fine, a three-month disqualification from driving, and a 12-month interlock order.
