Five wickets for Woods against Sydney Uni

Cowra cricketer Karly Woods has finished with her first five wicket haul.
Playing for the Penrith Brewers against Sydney University Brewers in the Under 18 Brewer Shield which is played by Sydney sides, the 15 year-old Cowra all-rounder picked up 5-16 last weekend.
Woods sent down 9.3 overs in the match with her spell including two maidens.
She capped off her day in the field with an outfield catch in the game won comfortably by the Penrith Brewers.
Her day with the bat wasn't as good with the Cowra youngster, contributing just six runs, at a run a ball in the Penrith innings of 144 from 48.2 overs.
Canowindra's Lilly Harrison, who is also part of the Penrith setup, also stood out in the Penrith bowling ranks.
The 16 year-old picked up a very economical 2-3 from six overs.
Best with the bat for Penrith were the side's top three with Simran Dhatt making 23 from 61 balls, Amelia Crouch 46 from 116 and Lucy Mellis 46 from 78.
Off the back of the top three Penrith had worked its way to 54 before the loss of Dhatt's wicket and 121 before Crouch fell but managed just 23 more runs for their final eight wickets to be all out for 144.
Set 145 for victory the Sydney University top order were no match for the medium pace of Woods.
First to fall was Sydney Uni captain Nadia Carvalho bowled for just one, quickly followed by Catherine Pulu, also bowled, for five, as Sydney Uni's Tanisha Shanmurganathan watched on from the non-strikers end.
When she went a short time later, lbw to Woods for five, Sydney Uni were in all sorts of trouble at 3-20.
Sofia Muston, bowled for two, became Harrison's first wicket of the match five runs later and when Holly Barnett (2) was caught by Lucy Mellis off Teyana L Brooy for two, a win looked beyond comprehension for Uni.
Aarani Posener became Lilly Harrison's second wicket, bowled for six, before Woods again set her stamp on the match picking up the wickets of Amelia Basseal (7) and Amnah Afzal (3).
Lilly Harrison then ran out Sydney Uni vice captain Kristy Thapa for a duck before Woods picked up the final wicket, that of Roby Carter for two.
Last Saturday's five wicket haul took Woods total to 23 dismissals for the season at an average of 13.91.
She has also accumulated 190 runs at an average of 9.05 with a top score of 47.
Harrison has picked up 19 wickets at an average of 11.95 with best bowling figures of 4-15 and scored 181 runs with a best score of 49 and at an average of 15.08.
The win took Penrith to ninth place on the Brewer Shield ladder with three games of the regular season remaining.
Their next match is against Southern Swans on February 4 before a February 11 clash with St George Sutherland and their final game of 23-24 against Bankstown on February 18.
