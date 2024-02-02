A commitment to the arts

In a recognition of her enduring commitment to arts, culture, and citizenship, Jan Munday has been honored as the recipient of the 2024 Dr Warren Whiley Memorial Award in Cowra.
With a remarkable 57 years of dedicated volunteering with the Cowra Eisteddfod, Jan Munday has played a pivotal role in elevating the artistic landscape of Cowra over the decades.
Her extensive contributions go beyond the Eisteddfod, encompassing her involvement in the Cowra Ballet School, the former Cowra Cultural Council, the Festival of International Understanding for nearly four decades, and the Australian Chapter of the World Peace Bell. In several instances, she served as a founding member, leaving an indelible mark on each organization.
In recognition of her outstanding service to the community, Jan was previously awarded the Cowra Community Service Medal in 2016.
This accolade is a testament to her unwavering dedication to making Cowra a better place to live.
Mayor Ruth Fagan expressed her admiration, saying, "Please congratulate Jan Munday".
The mayor's words underscore the significance of Jan's contributions to the community.
Jan Munday, in response to the honor, remarked, "thank you, everyone, and especially thank you to whoever it was that nominated me. I am very grateful and very humbled to receive this award".
Her words reflect the humility and gratitude that have defined her service to Cowra over the years.
Jan's accolades include Life Membership of the Cowra Eisteddfod in 1991 and the prestigious Dr. Warren Whiley Memorial Award in 2011.
These recognitions serve as a testament to Jan's enduring impact on Cowra's cultural and community life.
The Dr Warren Whiley Memorial Award not only acknowledges past achievements but also celebrates the continued contributions of inspirational individuals like Jan Munday, who play a vital role in shaping the vibrant spirit of Cowra.
Jan Munday's remarkable contributions to the Cowra arts scene further highlight her exceptional and multifaceted commitment to enhancing the artistic and social fabric of Cowra.
