Comet career takes off with a century

Cowra's Mikey McNamara is quickly establishing himself as an integral member of the ACT Comets cricket side scoring his first century for the Comets last week.
McNamara (116) and team mate Tyler Van Luin (114) produced second innings centuries for the Comets in their Toyota 2nd XI game against Tasmania at EPC Solar Park in Phillip.
The pair added 174 for the sixth wicket for the ACT and posted the first and second Comets centuries of the season, respectively, in the process.
Unfortunately their heroics weren't enough to get the home side over the line.
Tasmania won the game comfortably chasing down their second innings target of just 79, losing four wickets along the way.
In the Comets first innings, batting down the order, the Cowra wicket keeper came in at number 8 for the Comets and was responsible for a stubborn 35 from 94 balls.
When McNamara strode to the crease the home side was 7-271 before McNamara combined with the tail to put on a further 72 before his wicket was the final one to fall in the first innings.
The Tassie Tigers replied with a first innings of 586 off the back of a double century to Nivethan Radhakrishnan (208) and centuries to Timothy Ward (127) and Bradley Hope (103).
Known more for his bowling than his batting Radhakrishnan spent the 2017 and 2018 Tamil Nadu Premier League seasons with Karaikudi Kaalai and Dindigul Dragons, respectively and in 2019, played for an Australian Under-16 team in Dubai against Pakistan.
In 2021, he was a net bowler for the Indian Premier League franchise, the Delhi Capitals.
In December 2021, he was named in Australia's team for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies and has played Shefield Shield for Tasmania.
The Tasmanian side also include Billy Stanlake.
McNamara's second innings 116 included 17 boundaries and came off 201 deliveries with ACT eventually all out for 321 giving them a 78 run lead.
The Comets now look ahead to their final match of the national competition, taking on NSW in Sydney from 12 February.
