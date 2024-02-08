Driver warned she faces jail

A Cowra woman, Kristen Gazzard (50) of Courallie Street has appeared before local court for driving during a disqualification period.
Gazzard was driving on Taragala Street on Monday August 28, 2023 when stopped by police.
Represented by June Langfield, Gazzard stood before Magistrate Rana Daher who told the court "Driving is a privilege, not a right."
Gazzard, who had attended a traffic offenders program during her previous suspension was warned "If you continue on this trajectory, you'll find yourself in full time custody."
The court disqualified Gazzard from driving for a further eight months.
