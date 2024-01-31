Cowra woman banned from driving for three months

A Cowra woman who drove while disqualified was fined $700 and banned from driving for three months in the Local Court on January 25, 2024.
Rebecca Jane Abbott, 26, of Liverpool Street, failed to appear to answer the charge.
Magistrate Rana Daher fined and disqualified her in her absence.
According to police documents tabled in court about midnight on December 9 last year police observed Abbott sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked at a Cowra service station.
Police followed the vehicle when it left the service station, stopping it on Lachlan Street where they conducted a random breath test on Abbott which returned a negative result.
When asked for her licence Abbott produced a photo of her licence on her phone.
A subsequent RMS cheque revealed she was disqualified which she told police she had no knowledge of.
