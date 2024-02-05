Community order for man found with a knife

A Cowra man charged with possession of a knife was placed on a Community Corrections Order for eight months when he appeared in the local court on January 24, 2024.
Nicholas Banks, 25, of Kite Street was charged with the offence after police located the knife in his car.
Banks' solicitor told the court he had the knife to carry out repairs on his car's radiator hose.
The court ordered the knife be destroyed.
According to police documents, about 9.50pm on November 22 last year police patrolling Cowra saw Banks in West Cowra and stopped him for a random breath test.
The test proved negative but a check of Banks in police records resulted in a warning for drug possession and a previous custody of a knife charge.
A subsequent search of Banks' vehicle uncovered a 25cm knife in the driver's side doorwell.
