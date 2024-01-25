Club Cowra support for sport

Club Cowra is thrilled to support Rugby League in Cowra as the major partner once again to the Cowra Magpies Rugby League.
The Magpies have entered into the Woodbridge Cup competition and Club Cowra is excited for what is to come in a new era for rugby league in the town.
"We understand the costs of competing in senior football regardless of the competition" said Club Cowra assistant manager Sharlene McLeish.
"It is a part of our focus and mission to support as much as we can in Cowra not only financially but also with resources, the odd photocopy and meeting spaces are all just part of it and we hope it makes the difficult job of running a sports club easier," Ms McLeish said.
From all reports the Club Cowra Magpies are shaping up well and should be competitive in 2024.
Magpies President Bruce Wallace is pleased with the commitment of the players in the early stages.
"Everyone has been real energetic," Bruce said. "The players are keen and the appointment of Phil Ingram as coach is already proving dividends".
The appointment of Ingram, as coach of the 2024 Club Cowra Magpies was an astute move by the Magpies committee as he has a wealth of experience in the Woodbridge Cup competitions as a player and a coach.
Anyone who has been around Phil at the footy will witness not only a keen eye for the game but also an infection passion for Rugby League.
"You just can't say enough about how his enthusiasm rubs off on the group," Bruce said.
Club Cowra Magpies secretary Marc McLeish said the numbers in League Tag and under 18s were also very impressive with League Tag coach Greg Garlic very busy with recruitment over the break.
Youth and experience will be a feature this year and we are expecting great things from the girls in 2024.
Under 18s Coach Chris Baratto will bring energy to the team that will feature many of last year's players.
"Most of last year's squad were first year players, they did the hard yards and have a very good crop of players coming up from a quality 2023 under 16s team," Marc said.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing them play. I could not have been prouder of the under 18s team last year the way they just kept going, I can't wait to see that hard work pay off this year."
You can catch all the progress from the Magpies and many of the other sporting clubs and community groups that Club Cowra proudly support.
Club Cowra, Because its Cowra's Club.
