Funding for country arts

The "ACE" Artists of Cowra East (ACE) are set to make their mark on National Science Week in 2024, with three of their members selected to participate in the CORRIDOR Project's ERTHWRX program.
The collaborative initiative aims to bring together artists, science enthusiasts, and the community, culminating in an exhibition at the Cowra Micro Gallery.
ACE artists will undergo a residency program and receive valuable industry mentorship.
The ERTHWRX program is made possible by a grant of $2,265 from the Country Arts Support Program (CASP).
This funding, provided by the NSW Government, supports a variety of arts activities, emphasizing the development of new work, public engagement, and sustainability for arts groups.
Arts OutWest, the regional arts development organisation overseeing CASP locally, has announced a total of $17,000 in funding for nine projects across the NSW Central West.
ACE's initiative was among the successful applicants, reflecting the vibrant and growing arts scene in the region.
Kylie Shead, Executive Director of Arts OutWest, highlighted the diverse range of activities supported by CASP in 2024.
These include initiatives aimed at building the membership of arts groups, employing local artists, upskilling practitioners, and supporting new art spaces with activity.
"The demand for funding was huge, and the quality of applications very strong. It shows a healthy state of the local arts scene - although we always wish we had more funding to support all the great proposals that came in," said Ms Shead.
The selected projects cover a spectrum of activities, including dance teacher training, engaging new art or writing group members, supporting fledgling art spaces, and embracing multicultural experiences and inclusivity.
Cowra production Intertwined is also receiving funding with $1000 going towards the employment of a vocal coach to support the professional cast recording of the music from the production.
In addition to ERTHWRX, other funded projects include half-price workshops for emerging artists in Grenfell, formal training for student dance assistants in Parkes, and workshops to enhance community well-being in Mudgee.
The funded projects are expected to commence from February 2024, contributing to regional economic activity, engaging volunteers, and reaching potentially thousands of audience members.
For more information about Arts OutWest and the supported projects, visit www.artsoutwest.org.au.
