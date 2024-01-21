Not Too Bad cup winner

Up and coming Gilgandra trainer Kieren Hazelton achieved his most important win to date when Not Too Bad, on Sunday, won the 1700 metres Cowra Lamb-Cowra Cup.
Raced by a big syndicate mainly from Gilgandra, Not Too Bad was patiently ridden in the Cup by champion Cowra jockey Mathew Cahill.
The Cowra rider settled Not Too Bad back in the field with Lemaire leading from Dubai Centre, Notabadidea, Athena's Lad and the Gilgandra Cup winner Sea Of Flames.
Athena's Lad, the 2022 Cowra Cup winner, took the lead in the straight before Not Too Bad issued a strong challenge.
After a stirring battle over the final 150 metres, Not Too Bad ($8) prevailed by a long head from Athena's Lad (Nick Heywood, $3.80 to $2.90 favourite) with Notabadidea (Ronald Simpson, $15) two lengths away in third place.
Not only did Not Too Bad provide the much admired Mathew Cahill with the third leg of a treble and seventh Cowra Cup but also clinched him the inaugural Reg Paine Memorial Jockeys Challenge.
For the Paine family from Cowra it completed a memorable week with Adam Hyeronimus, the grandson of Reg Paine, winning the Gold Coast Magic Millions on Storm Boy.
First leg of the Mathew Cahill treble was Swilken Bridge, trained by 85 year old Barry Molloy from Forbes.
Acknowledged as an outstanding trainer over many decades, Barry Molloy also trained the dam of Swilken Bridge, Lake Lugarno, winner of nine races including in Sydney and winner of a Central Districts Horse Of The Year title. Swilken Bridge ($5) led for home and fought off the challenge of the Bjorn Baker, Warwick Farm trained Miscavolini (Kayla Nisbet, $1.95 to $1.80 favourite) to win by a long head with Sakimarjuel (Nick Heywood, $6) over two lengths away third in the 950 metres Cowra Bowling Club Maiden Plate.
The other winner for Mathew Cahill was aboard the Michael Lynch, Cowra trained Bon Zipper in the 1200 metres Winkle Draper and Owen Murray Memorial Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap. Owned by Ian Eastaway from Grenfell, Bon Zipper ($2.80 fav.) with a strong run from midfield beat White Liar (Coriah Keatings, $4.40) and Bush Warrior (Ken Dunbar, $21).
Trained at Canberra by Barbara Joseph, Paul Jones and Matt Jones, the 7 year old gelding Merc won the the feature sprint, the 1200 metres Breakout River Meats Cowra Japan Cup. Given a nice run behind the leaders by Quayde Krogh, Merc ($7) won by almost a length from Battle Abbey (Robyn Freeman, $18) and Brogans Creek (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $5.50).
Making it two wins in succession, That's Better trained by Alison Smith at Orange was a runaway winner of the 950 metres Daffy's Wise Words Benchmark 58 Handicap.
Owned by the trainers husband Nathan Smith, That's Better (Will Stanley, $2.35 fav.) steamed home to win by over 3 lengths from the leader So Extra (Zoe Hunt, $3.80) and Twin Seas (Ashleigh Stanley, $19).
Gulgong trainer Brett Thompson landed the quinella in the 1200 metres Cowra Motors-Dr Geoff Spriggs Memorial Country Boosted Maiden Handicap when debut maker Hammering Away (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $4.60) led throughout to win from The Git Up (Ronald Simpson, $7) and Flying Dubawi (Michael Heagney, $19).
Resuming from a spell, the David Smith, Mudgee trained Lockdown Gamble (Coriah Keatings, $8.50) is a talented galloper and over the concluding stages swept past East Harlem (Robyn Freeman, $5.50) and Straya Pride (Ken Dunbar, $21) to win the 1375 Railway Hotel Memorial Class 3 Handicap.
Other winners were the Brett Robb, Dubbo trained Rubi Air (Nick Heywood, $3.30 fav.) in the 1200 metres Maree Dykes Memorial Country Boosted BM 58 Handicap and the Bjorn Baker trained Able Red (Kayla Nisbet, $6) in the 1375 metres Australian Hotel Maiden Plate.
To have the track and racecourse in such great order took a huge effort by Cowra Jockey Club committee after the devastation caused by the record floods in late 2022.
The rewards were a big crowd and outstanding racing at the Cup meeting extended after final acceptances from 8 to 9 races.
Racing at Parkes on Saturday followed by Bathurst (Friday February 2) and Dubbo (Monday February 5).
