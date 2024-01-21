Not Too Bad cup winner

Acknowledged as an outstanding trainer over many decades, Barry Molloy also trained the dam of Swilken Bridge, Lake Lugarno, winner of nine races including in Sydney and winner of a Central Districts Horse Of The Year title. Swilken Bridge ($5) led for home and fought off the challenge of the Bjorn Baker, Warwick Farm trained Miscavolini (Kayla Nisbet, $1.95 to $1.80 favourite) to win by a long head with Sakimarjuel (Nick Heywood, $6) over two lengths away third in the 950 metres Cowra Bowling Club Maiden Plate.