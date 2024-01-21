A day at the races for the Cowra Cup

The biggest crowd in recent years attended the running of the 2024 Cowra Cup and Cowra Japan Cup on Sunday, January 21.
The meeting was boosted by the running of a number of memorial events including the first running of the Daffy's Wise Words Memorial and Maree Dykes Memorial races.
Visitors travelled from as far as Newcastle for the running of the Daffy's Wise Words Memorial.
Another highlight of the social side of the day was the annual Fashions in the Field with winners from throughout the state and the ACT.
