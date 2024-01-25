Five drivers charged in Cowra over Christmas

Police are urging the community to think of others on the road as we begin another weekend of double demerit points for the Australia Day longweekend.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Cowra has already seen one fatal accident this year and a road safety enforcement operation over the festive season saw two Cowra drivers charged with mid range drink driving.
Operation Christmas/New Year 2023 commenced at 12.01am on Friday, December 22, 2023 and concluded at 11.59pm on Monday, January 1, 2024.
Double demerit points were in force for the duration of the operation for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
The Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, together with local police, patrolled roads across the state, targeting dangerous driving behaviour and risks on the roads - with the aim of preventing injury and death.
During the period, police saw a concerning number of dangerous driving incidents, including excessive speed, high-range drink-driving, and reckless driving.
Police issued 8069 speed infringements, laid 631 drink-driving charges and 1374 drug-driving charges, attended 740 major crashes, and conducted 342,102 breath tests.
In addition to the two drink driving offences Cowra Highway Patrol charged a interlock licence holder after detecting the driver driving without an approved device.
One driver was charged with drive suspended and a driver with drive when visiting driver privileges had been withdrawn.
Over the 11 day Operation the Macquarie Sector Highway Patrol (of which Cowra is part) and Chifley Police District conducted 4253 breath tests and 744 random drug tests.
Alarmingly 164 speeding offences were detected and 147 other traffic penalty notices issued.
Four drivers were charged with seatbelt offences and a further four charged with mobile phone offences.
Across the state five people died in crashes over the period, three in the Macquarie Sector.
"During the festive season, we saw a number of concerning incidents of dangerous driving, including excessive speed, drink and drug driving and distractions," Traffic and Highway Patrol State Operations Commander, Superintendent Anthony Boyd said.
"We will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach to law breakers. The end of the double-demerit operation isn't an excuse to forget the road rules, including the speed limit.
"One death is one too many and we will continue to do everything in our power to keep people safe on our roads through enforcement and education.
"Highway Patrol officers, together with local police, will continue to have a high-visibility presence in metro and regional areas across the state, targeting speeding, fatigue, and drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving," Supt Boyd said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.