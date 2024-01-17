Bogan Gate defends the Cup

Bogan Gate's Rampant Rabbits have done it again!
They've started the new year with a Grinsted Cup victory, defeating Grenfell in Forbes by seven wickets.
Grenfell was bowled out for 69 on Sunday with Myles Smith taking 3/11; Blake Smith 2/6; Israel Syminton 3/16 and Phil Dunford 2/20.
H Mitton (28) and L Murphy (22) were best with the bat for Grenfell, providing some resistance to the Bogan Gate attack.
Grenfell stepped up with the ball and claimed the wickets of Dunford and J Townsend early, but T Caldwell (29) and Vince Umbers (36 not out) got Bogan Gate over the line.
Best bowlers for Grenfell were J Edwards 1/22 off five overs, L Murphy 1/25 off five overs and H Mitton 1/18 off two overs.
Trundle is next to challenge for the Grinsted Cup, meeting Bogan Gate on January 28 - again in Forbes. The competition's founding club, Forbes, is to challenge the winner of that contest on February 4.
Cowra's Daniel Hughes made a spectacular return to the Sydney Sixers batting line-up against the Perth Scorchers in the Sixers final game of the regular BBL season on Tuesday.
Batting at the top of the order Hughes top scored for the Sydney side anchoring the innings on his way to smashing 74 runs from just 43 deliveries.
The win earned the Sixers a double shot at this year's final.
