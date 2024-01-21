A cool deal from Beds R Us

As the mercury rises, so does the demand for fans and air conditioning units.
Beds R Us Cowra have an assortment of fans, portable air conditioners and split systems in store, including desk fans, wall fans, tower fans, misting fans, window/wall air conditioners, evaporative air coolers, portable air conditioners and split systems.
Macca and team have also been working on expanding the small electrical section from the expanding list of customer suggestions and requests, in an effort to keep residents shopping local.
Macca stocks an array of kitchen appliances, such as electric jugs, blenders, toasters, sandwich makers, air fryers, convection ovens and microwaves.
Beds R Us Cowra also stock steam irons and a range of personal care items such as hair dryers, electric razors, beard trimmers, along with nose and ear trimmers.
Macca also has all your home entertainment needs covered, with Smart TV's in 32, 40, 50 and 58 inch sizes, DVD players, Bluetooth DVD Hi-Fi Speaker Sound Systems, Outdoor Wireless Speakers and turntables.
Macca also stocks a large range of whitegoods, with a large selection of refrigerators in varying sizes, with a choice of top and bottom mount freezers; in white, black and silver, along with all fridge and hybrid options.
Macca also stocks a variety of chest freezers, upright freezers, dishwashers in white and silver finishes, along with top load and front load washing machines, in a range of sizes.
The heart of Beds R Us Cowra is the wide range of 3 zone, 5 zone and 7 zone Australian made SleepMaker and Sleepyhead mattresses, including the SleepMaker Miracoil mattress endorsed by the Sports Chiropractic Association and the Sleepyhead Pure Balance Recapture 5 zone flexi coil mattresses, endorsed by Osteopathy Australia.
Beds R Us Cowra are your complete bedroom store, with a variety of ensemble bases, adjustable bases, beds and bedroom suites. All your bedding needs, including mattress protectors, sheet sets, pillows, cushions, blankets, quilts, quilt covers, throws and coverlet sets.
Beds R Us Cowra stock everything you need to furnish a home indoors and out, with sofa beds, lounge suites, recliner chairs, lift chairs, dining suites, entertainment units, coffee tables, lamp tables, butcher blocks, barstools, bookcases, office furniture and assorted outdoor furniture.
Macca also stocks First Flame luxury handmade soy candles to scent your home.
Beds R Us Cowra are also your Shoprider dealership, offering a range of mobility scooters, walking aids, along with lift chairs and adjustable beds, including Hi Lo adjustable beds with optional side rails.
