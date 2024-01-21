Rental prices stay level

Towns across the region have maintained a steady rental rate for the second year in a row, according to the latest Domain rental report.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The report outlined the latest rental price growth across the country for the December quarter 2023, with Cowra, Cabonne and Forbes shires maintaining their median weekly asking rent.
The median asking price in Cowra remained at $350 a week, Cabonne and Forbes at $400 by the end of December 2023. Parkes saw an increase of 2.6% to $400 a week, up by $10 from December 2022.
Domain's Chief of Research and Economics, Dr Nicola Powell said a return to a "more balanced rental market" is forecast for the year ahead.
"Some good news for renters at the start of the new year - the rental market may have turned a corner over the December quarter.
"While the strain on Australia's rental market remains evident, there's a glimmer of hope that conditions are easing and rental price growth is slowing.
"Nationally, potential tenants will find greater choice, consistent with the seasonal lift in vacant rentals that occurs at the end of the year as the rental market moves into the busy changeover period," she said.
Analysis by the Cowra Guardian showed households in the region spent an average of 29% of their weekly income on rent.
The indicator for rental stress is understood to be 30% of household income spent on rent each week.
The indicators are applied to low-income households, where high-income households are typically able to afford a higher percentage of income spent on rent.
At Flemings Property Services in Cowra, Lorraine Wales said the market is starting to see some movement after the holiday season.
"People stayed put over Christmas, but some more are coming in for the hospital construction," she said. "We are starting to see people moving in and out."
At the time of publication, twenty-four properties were available to rent across the Cowra shire.
Dr Powell said there needs to be more investment in rental housing stock to prevent the price and availability crisis seen in Australia's capital cities.
"To help alleviate Australia's housing crisis long term, further solutions need to be activated, such as Build-to-Rent. It provides a significant amount of rental housing supply at scale and speed," she said.
"With the cost of home ownership becoming more and more expensive ... it can act as a key circuit breaker for housing affordability."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.