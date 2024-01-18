Brady Kurtz takes first in Mildura and Gillman

The 2024 Australian Speedway Championships kicked off on January 4 at North Brisbane Speedway, showcasing the speed and skill of racers from across the country.
Among them, three racers hailed from Cowra.
In the mix of racers was Brady Kurtz, a seasoned speedway racer and former 2016 Australian Champion.
Kurtz, who recently reaffirmed his commitment to the UK team Belle Vue as captain for the 2024 speedway season, brought his experience to the Australian Championships.
Joining Kurtz in the championships were brothers Ben and Zach Cook.
Both riders, signed up for the 2024 SGB UK Championship with the UK team Poole Pirates with Ben taking on the role of team captain for the Pirates.
As the rounds unfolded across various Australian locations, the three picked up points which would eventually decide the championships:
In the end, the overall standings for the Cowra racers were as follows:
The top three positions went to Rohan Tungate from Kurri Kurri who came in as the champion, Max Fricke of Mansfield came in second, and in third was Jack Holder from Appin.
The Cowra racers added a touch more of excitement to the speedway this year.
After returning this year, rider Ben Cook expressed that it "was good to be back and racing."
"It was a tough start to the series with a few technical issues but I finished out the series making three semi finals and a podium third place in the round at Albury.
"It's always a tough field of riders who take place in the series, so overall it was a positive result for myself before the upcoming UK season," Ben said.
