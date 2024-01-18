Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Brady Kurtz takes first in Mildura and Gillman

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
January 18 2024 - 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Round four at Mildura saw a new winner with Brady Kurtz coming in first, which he followed up with another win in Gillman.
Round four at Mildura saw a new winner with Brady Kurtz coming in first, which he followed up with another win in Gillman.

The 2024 Australian Speedway Championships kicked off on January 4 at North Brisbane Speedway, showcasing the speed and skill of racers from across the country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.