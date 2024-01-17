Racing surface back to its best after flood

A racing surface second to none. That's what connections of horses engaged in this Sunday's Cowra Cup meeting can expect.
Featuring the Cowra Cup, Cowra Japan Cup, two memorial races and a new jockey's challenge the meeting, with a theme of Go Troppo is the club's biggest day of the year.
Club president Peter Ford this week inspected the track ahead of Sunday's race day, following a number of innovative works that have the race surface in excellent condition.
Track manager Brent Peters has overseen dethatching and verti draining of the track which is now back to its best after flooding closed the course down for racing during most of 2023.
Verti draining is useful in breaking up soil compaction.
It also provides desirable conditions for healthy root growth.
By breaking up the compaction, it allows roots to penetrate more deeply into the soil and provides a conduit for surface water to reach the drains.
"We've done it before but not to the extent that we've done it this time," Mr Ford said.
Along with the extra work conducted on the racing surface Ford said the club will also be using a new set of barriers for Sunday's meeting.
While the $36,000 Cowra Cup, to be run over 1700 metres and the $32,000, 1200 metre Cowra Japan Cup are the feature races on the day there will be plenty of interest around the Daffy's Wise Words Memorial and Maree Dykes Memorial.
Both memorials are new to the Cowra race program and are expected to provide a boost to numbers through the gates.
A Reg Paine Jockey's Challenge will provide extra incentive for riders at the meeting with the winner of the challenge receiving a Markey Saddlery voucher to the value of $500 provided by the Paine family and Markey Saddlery.
Reg's children Narelle Hyeronimus and Neil Paine will be in attendance to present the award to the leading jockey.
For Fashion in the Fields this year at the Cowra Cup, nominees are expected to assemble following the conclusion of race 5.
Winners will be chosen from categories including Best Dressed Tropical Male, Best Dressed Tropical Female, and Most Original Tropical Outfit for Male, Female, or Couples.
There is also the awards of Local Lady Cowra Shire Tropical fashion sponsored by Shoes 4 You, and Local Gentleman Cowra Shire Tropical fashioin sponsored by Bushman Boots and All.
$300 Cowra cash cards await the winners in the respective tropical fashion categories, with an additional $50 gift voucher each for the most tropically dressed boy and girl under 12.
Designed to Bloom owner Ella Meeuwisse has donated flowers also for the winner for Local Lady Cowra Shire tropical fashion.
