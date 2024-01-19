Fewer speedsters detected

The number of Cowra motorists detected driving over the signposted speed limit on Cowra roads fell last year.
According to RevenueNSW figures the behaviour of Cowra motorists improved significantly.
Between January and December last year only 66 Cowra motorists were detected by mobile speed cameras set up on the Lachlan Valley Way, Redfern Street, Young Road, and Grenfell Road, a significant drop from previous years.
Combined the motorists were fined $15,970.
The speed camera often seen set up on Redfern Street detected just eight speeding drivers between January and November 2023, who received $1,218 in fines.
By comparison, between January and October 2022 on Redfern Street, mobile cameras detected 640 speeding drivers who received $99,785 in fines.
On Grenfell Road the number of motorists captured on film by the cameras and issued $8,307 in fines totalled 30 last year compared to the 640 detected on Grenfell Road the previous year.
Twenty one drivers on the Lachlan Valley Way received $4,226 in fines.
The Young Road saw seven motorists detected travelling above the speed limit and receiving $2,219 in fines for their offences.
In the 2019-2020 calendar year when warning signs were in place on Cowra streets before the locations where mobile speed cameras were set up just 42 motorists were detected by the mobile cameras.
In 2020-21 the detections increased to 231 before a massive 1805 motorists were fined more than $300,000 in the 2021-2022 calendar year when signage was removed.
In 2022-2023 the detections decreased to about 487 vehicles caught speeding, distributing fines with a combined total of $90,934.
