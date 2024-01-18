Celebrating the Centenary of Inner Wheel

The first official meeting of the Inner Wheel Organisation was held at Manchester, England on January 10, 1924.
This is now celebrated as Inner Wheel Day by clubs all over the world. The Inner Wheel club of Cowra Inc celebrated the Centenary of Inner Wheel on January 10, 2024 at Cowra Rose Garden.
A repeat flowering, Floribunda red rose was planted by the Cowra club in winter 2023. Previous Cowra mayor Bill West was present on this occasion, and current mayor Ruth Fagan joined members on January 10, 2024, to celebrate 100 years of the Inner Wheel Organisation.
Inner Wheel is now one of the largest voluntary women's organisations in the world.
The aim of the founder, Margarette Golding, of Manchester England was to promote friendship and to undertake service.
Friendship, personal service and International Understanding are now the Objects.
The Inner Wheel Club of Cowra was chartered in 1959 and is open to any woman who wants to make friends, make a difference and serve her community.
Each year donations are made to the Cowra community to include five local schools, St Vincent's de Paul, and Salvation Army and Cowra Eisteddfod .
The Inner Wheel of Cowra Club meets every third Monday at 11am at Club Cowra . Contact iiw.au.cowra@gmail.com
The members of the Inner Wheel Club of Cowra are grateful to the community of Cowra who have supported their fund raising over the years and to the Cowra Council who have allowed them to commemorate the Inner Wheel Centenary.
