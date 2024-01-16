Sales up in the new year

Off the back of a wet Christmas period sheep and lamb sales throughout the central west and central tablelands have returned in the new year with a welcome jump in prices.
In Cowra on January 10 vendors reaped substantial rewards as prices witnessed jumped significantly.
This followed the Carcoar sale on the same day where young lightweight lambs to processors were $25 dearer.
At Forbes on January 9 trade weight lambs 20-24kg sold from $160 to $213 a head. Heavy leans to 26kg ranged from $181 to $233 a head.
At Cowra while there was a slight decline in sheep numbers, the quality of shorn heavy lambs stood out, though woolly lines were noted to lack the desired finish.
Cowra agent Craige Oliver from James P Keady, shared insights into the market dynamics.
"The rain we've had since the start of December and over Christmas to this week has made the prices go up," Mr Oliver said.
"The rain has shortened lambs up and there's been no sales for two and a half weeks, that's why the first sale of the year has been so good.
"All the processors are just a bit short of lambs at the moment," he remarked, highlighting the current demand dynamics within the industry."
Reflecting on the near future, Mr Oliver said, "the peak of it will probably be in the next week or so, and it could start to cool off a bit then when blokes are all back".
He anticipated a potential shift in market dynamics as normal routines resume after the holiday season.
Regarding the attendance at the sale, he said, "a lot of people are away as well at the start of the year, so numbers of sheep haven't really been that high.
"No one's really pushed to sell at the moment because there's ample feed around, whereas six or eight weeks ago there wasn't that much feed around.
"Most farmers are just happy getting their sheep bigger at the moment," Mr Oliver said.
The sales at Cowra Saleyards saw notable price increases, especially for medium and heavy trade weight lambs.
Medium and heavy trade weight lambs experienced a significant increase of $35 to $40 per head, averaging 750c to 780c per kilogram cwt.
The heavy trade lambs, ranging from 23 to 24 kilograms, fetched prices between $165 to $212 per head, while extra heavies commanded prices from $225 to $240 per head.
Mutton numbers were limited, contributing to improved prices. Heavy first cross ewes were sold within the range of $70 to $95 per head or 260c to 280c per kilogram cwt.
