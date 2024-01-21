Tigers rip in for 2024 season

The Canowindra Tigers will face two unknown sides in 2024 with the Cowra Magpies and Blayney Bears set to join the Woodbridge Cup competition.
Tigers coach Ron Lawrence is remaining open minded about facing up against the new sides.
"It is what it is, there's not much we can do about it," Lawrence said.
"We're just worrying about ourselves."
He knows a bit about the Magpies having spent several seasons in Magpie colours but is focusing purely on his beloved Tigers, hoping to raise the Woodbridge Cup after coming close in the past two seasons.
It will be a different looking Tigers who run out for the first game of the Woodbridge season.
The club's Sydney contingent won't be returning and Blake Duncombe has indicated he will be staying in Cowra this year.
"He's a big loss for us," Lawrence said.
The other Tigers players from Cowra appear to be remaining with Canowindra at this stage.
"It's their decision but we obviously want them," he said.
It's early days but after two nights of pre-season training Lawrence is pleased with what he's seeing.
The Tigers are currently training Wednesday and Friday evenings.
'We had good numbers, a couple of under 18s were there also. I'm happy with the turnout," Lawrence said.
"It was hot but all the lads ripped in and had a good session and are ready to do it again."
At this stage Lawrence is remaining open minded about pulling the boots on again.
