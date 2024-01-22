Drought conditions easing

The New South Wales Department of Primary Industries has released the latest seasonal update, after heavy rains topped up tanks and restored pastures over the festive season.
Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin remain drought-affected, with conditions intensifying despite heavy rainfall.
Cowra received 65.8mm of rain during December 2023, Parkes 76.8mm, Forbes 103.4mm and Young 90.44m.
In Condobolin a massive 165mm was recorded in local rain gauges.
A spokesperson for DPI said the variability of rainfall across the state was "largely within the bounds of normal climate variability" for the last 50 years.
"The contribution of rainfall to soil moisture has alleviated the drought conditions that were intensifying during a dry winter and spring season in 2023," he said.
"With most winter crops (wheat, canola) being harvested early in the 2023/2024 harvest season, the intensive storms and wet weather across NSW had minimal direct negative impact."
Cowra sheep farmer Doug Wright said recent rain was part of the unpredictable nature of farming, with his sheep selling an average of $25 a head dearer at the Cowra saleyards after a wet start to the year.
"It's always the game, sometimes there's no pattern to it," he said.
"Everyone will look for an excuse when [the forecast] is wrong, but they'll never acknowledge when they get it wrong. It's human nature, people have very little knowledge of the variability of the rain we get.
"In a wet time it's very hard to predict the amount, you'll get a dry pattern and the pattern changes, we could go into a dry time again and the whole weather pattern will change," Wright said.
Change is a constant of the farming cycle, but Seth Westra, a professor in hydrology and climate risk at the University of Adelaide, said communicating and understanding risk is one way to plan for variable weather.
"Human beings can often be quite poor at dealing with probabilistic information, where you're dealing with a chance of things happening, rather than certainties," he said.
"That's not just in the case of climate change, but anywhere where there's uncertainty."
Westra said this could lead to situations where nuanced communication about an El Nino period and the chance of a drier, hotter, period, could be interpreted as going into drought.
While there is a higher chance of drought, he says, it is still possible for some years to receive wetter than average conditions.
"It's just that the chances change," he said.
"If you follow the advice, on average, you'll probably be ahead. But, there'll be times when you're not. That's where trying to hedge against different eventualities is really the way to manage."
