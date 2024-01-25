Cowra Guardian
Three vie for young citizen

By Newsroom
January 25 2024 - 2:20pm
Cowra's Young Citizen of the Year Awards Nominees for 2024 are Kai Fitzgerald, Cohan Howden, and Samuel Haeata
Three Cowra residents have been nominated for the town's Young Citizen of the Year award which will be presented at this Friday's Australia Day celebrations.

