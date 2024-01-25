Three vie for young citizen

Three Cowra residents have been nominated for the town's Young Citizen of the Year award which will be presented at this Friday's Australia Day celebrations.
The nominees are Kai Fitzgerald, Samuel Haeata, and Cohan Howden.
Kai Fitzgerald
Kai Fitzgerald's nomination describes him as a diligent and hardworking student, finishing Year 12 at St Raphael's Catholic School in 2023.
His position as school captain allowed him to showcase his superb leadership qualities and become a role model for younger students.
Kai is an active member of the Cowra Soccer Club, playing in the junior and third-grade competitions, as well as refereeing and coaching younger teams and developing their skills. In the recent season his accomplishments were recognised, and he received both the player's choice and referee's choice for referee of the year. His leadership in the sporting community was also recognised last year, when he was nominated as an Olympic Change Maker in The Australian Olympic Change-Maker program.
As well as physical health, Kai also promotes mental health awareness, raising close to $500 for Lifeline whilst participating in the Push-up Challenge in June last year.
Samuel Haeata
Samuel Haeata' nomination describes him as a positive, young role model in the Cowra community, whose achievements were recognised in 2023 as the winner of the Cowra Youth Peace Award.
Peace often starts with a smile, and that is Sam in a nutshell!
Sam was the Vice-Captain of Cowra High School in 2022, a Youth Ambassador in 2022 and a member of the Cowra High School SRC from 2017-2022.
Samuel volunteers at the PCYC and Cowra High School, working with young people and displays empathy, respect and compassion to all people in the community. He also works two jobs locally - at Kendal St Cafe, where he is a dedicated and valued employee; and for disability provider, Inception Services, where he runs games nights for the clients, with many members of the community commenting on the amazing young man he is.
Cohan Howden
Cohan Howden nomination points out he was appointed as a Cowra Youth Council member in 2019, at the age of 12. He has served on the Youth Council since that time, and was elected by his peers as Chairperson in 2022 and 2023, remaining the youngest person elected to this role.
As Chairperson, he is responsible for leading the Youth Council's participation in events such as the Festival of International Understanding, Youth Week, NAIDOC Week and World Peace Day. He is a reliable and active participant, working hard to create a wide variety of events and activities for young people in the Shire.
Cohan is currently in Year 11 at St Raphael's Catholic School, where he has received several Academic Excellence awards and represented the school in spelling, soccer and athletics events. Cohan also plays drums in the school band and was nominated for the Cowra Youth Peace Award in 2023 Cohan helps his mother with her organisation for stillborn babies, Chance's Clothes Project, by sorting clothing and taking photos of the baby clothing and also assists with events for Neighbourhood Watch.
Always willing to help anyone in need, Cohan is a very caring and considerate young man.
