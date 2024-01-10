Meet and greet the Cowra Blues AFL teams

As the new year unfolds, the Cowra Blues AFL team eagerly prepares to launch their season, kicking things off with an inclusive and engaging initiative; a two-session 'Come and Try day.'
Jack Stott, a senior player and one of the new senior women's coaches, shared insights about the initiative, "it's more than just a session; we are trying to utilize this to get some new faces coming down to play AFL".
Stott expressed hopes that these events would eliminate any hesitation for those wanting to try the sport.
The scheduled sessions aim to bring together both the Men's and Women's sides for a day filled with fun, minor training sessions, and a delightful BBQ lunch, offering newcomers and existing members a chance to mingle with coaches, players, and volunteers while acquainting themselves with the club and the sport of AFL.
"We're sort of expecting a 16 years and over age range coming in for both the men and women's side," Stott said.
"We've had a few people who have never played AFL before approach us with requests to come and try it out, and we're hoping for a couple more."
The first session is set for Tuesday, January 30, from 6 pm to 7 pm at Mulyan Park, Geoff Day Oval, followed by the second session on Saturday, February 3, running from 10am to 12pm, at the same venue.
"These sessions are for anyone who may be interested in giving Aussie Rules a go this year," Stott said.
Notably, the sessions are open to individuals of all genders and ages, emphasising inclusivity and the sport's accessibility to everyone interested.
"We were hopeful that we may get a juniors side, though that may still be a goal for next year," Stott reflected on the potential expansion of the teams.
"The social part of the game is a great reason to come and play. It turns from playing footy with a group of people to making good friendships," Stott said highlighting the community spirit within the club.
"The community sense makes the club better as a whole, and new faces are wanted and welcome," he said
