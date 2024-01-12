Cowra Guardiansport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Set on the Nationals

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
January 12 2024 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I'm happy with my throw of 52.30m, although I feel like I could've thrown further

- Emily Thomas

Emily Thomas, a talented athlete from Canowindra, has been making waves in hammer throwing with her exceptional performances and determination both last year and the start of this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.