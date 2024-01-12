Set on the Nationals

I'm happy with my throw of 52.30m, although I feel like I could've thrown further- Emily Thomas
Emily Thomas, a talented athlete from Canowindra, has been making waves in hammer throwing with her exceptional performances and determination both last year and the start of this year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Emily is one of a team of athletes who train under local coach Ernie Shankleton who are making waves at state and national level.
Cowra's Ky Garrett also benefits from expert training provided by the Billimari based Shankleton.
New facilities planned for Canowindra will benefit the team members who train under Shankleton who has athletes from throughout the central west under his tutelege.
Last year, Ms Thomas showcased her prowess at the All Schools National Athletic Championships in Perth, where she soared to new heights, achieving her personal best and securing a commendable 4th position in Australia.
Building on this success, on January 7, 2024, she attended Canberra for a summer series meet, marking her debut in the under 20s competition, where she grasped another personal milestone, throwing a 4kg hammer and clinching the top spot.
"The recent comp I went to was an ACT summer series meet," Ms Thomas explained, describing the event as an opportunity to meet qualifying standards and acclimate to the competitive atmosphere.
"It was my first comp officially in the under 20s age group where I throw a 4kg hammer," she said.
Ms Thomas achieved a personal best by throwing 43.72m and secured first place.
Reflecting on her past accomplishments, Ms Thomas recounted her experience at the Australian All School Championships in Perth, where she attained a PB with a throw of 52.30m, landing her in 4th place nationally.
"I'm happy with my throw of 52.30m, although I feel like I could've thrown further," she said.
"Yet 4th in Australia is an exciting achievement."
Emily also acknowledged her satisfaction for coming fourth in Australia while setting high standards for herself.
Transitioning to the under 20s category presented its ow challenges for Emily.
"As I am getting older, it is a challenge in having to adjust to throwing a heavier hammer."
She also highlighted the competitive aspect, noting, "it is also challenging being the younger age in the Under 20s as I am versing people a year older than me".
"Something that motivates me to push through these challenges is wanting to achieve the distance that I was throwing with the 3kg," she said.
Looking ahead to 2024, Ms Thomas has set her sights on the upcoming nationals at Adelaide in April.
"My plans for 2024 are to prepare for the upcoming nationals in Adelaide," she said.
"My plans also include to become more disciplined to work harder for better results.
"This means lots of gym work, competitions, and training.
"I have set a couple of goals for this year. One being to throw high 40ms, or even 50m.
"I want to go to a lot of competitions leading up to nationals in order to condition myself, mentally and physically, to perform the best I can in Adelaide," she said.
With discipline, hard work in the gym, and focused training, Emily Thomas aims to condition herself both mentally and physically to achieve her best in Adelaide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.