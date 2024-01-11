Woods top scorer for the Western cricket

Canowindra's Lilly Harrison and Cowra's Karly Woods played important roles in Western's gallant but unsuccessful run for the Country NSW Under 16 title's in Queanbeyan in December.
The western side finished the championships with two wins after losing their first two games.
Captaining the side Lily Harrison made contributions with bat and ball as well as in the field in her side's first round loss against Greater Illawarra.
Greater Illawarra ran out easy winners in the match after Western were all out for 83 inside 50 overs.
In reply Greater Illawarra reached the 84 run target in just over 19 overs, losing just two wickets along the way.
Batting down the order Cowra's Woods attempted to keep the Western innings alive scoring eight runs from 23 deliveries faced.
Batting further up the order Harrison was out for five runs, from 17 deliveries.
She also sent down two overs, costing her side just the single run and took a catch in the outfield.
Western's second match, also a loss, was against Central Northern who lost two wickets on their way to chasing down Western's 5-68 made from 10 overs.
Woods top scored for Western in the match, smashing 21 not out from 14 deliveries.
Again batting down the order, her innings included two boundaries, one six and a four.
Harrison, by contrast, was out for a duck in the match.
Both girls made contributions in the field with Woods taking a catch off the bowling of Holly Reed to dismiss Central Northern opener Reagan Merrick for a duck.
Harrison ran out Central Northern's Georgie Leonard for 18, off the bowling of Poppi Stephen.
Regrouping for rounds 3 and 4 of the championships Western recorded wins over North Coastal and Riverina.
In a 20 over match against North Coastal Western compiled 9-99 before restricting their opponents to 9-82.
Woods was again the star with the bat for Western.
Again batting down the order she finished with 20 runs from 17 deliveries, maintaining her healthy strike rate with the bat.
Her innings helped Western recover from 4-8.
Harrison, coming in later in the innings, added 13 runs to Western's total from 21 balls.
Both girls again had an impact in the field with Woods taking a catch, off Harrison's bowling to discuss Central Coastal opener Bonnie Crimson.
Harrison finished the match with bowling figures of 1-8 off two overs.
She also had a hand in a runout out and took a catch to dismiss first drop batter Anabelle Matthews.
In their final match Western chased down a 67 run target set by Riverina in a 20 over match.
Winning the toss and electing to bat Riverina were restricted to 66 by the Western attack with Harrison finishing with bowling figures of 0-10 from two overs.
Bowling for the first time at the championships Woods sent down three overs finishing with 0-12.
Woods was rested from the batting line up but still managed to finish the championships as Western's top scorer with 49 runs.
