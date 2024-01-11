Principal highlights success of Year 12 class

St Raphael's Catholic School principal Michelle Deschamps has praised the school's Year 12 students following their efforts in the 2023 Higher School Certificate.
"Twenty of our students have worked towards achieving an ATAR," Ms Deschamps said.
"Our small rural school certainly offers a diverse curriculum catering for the skill and interest of all students".
She attributed the success not only to student achievement but also to the dedicated teachers who play a vital role in shaping the HSC students' journey from Kindergarten to Year 12.
Ms Deschamps congratulated the top achievers, singling out Natalie Mallon as the ATAR Dux for 2023 and recognising students who excelled across various subjects.
"The following students are congratulated on achieving three band 5s across three subjects: Georgie Butchmann, Natalie Mallon and Codie Thompson," she said.
"The following students achieved two band 5s across multiple subjects: Vye Singleton, Codie Thompson and Jack Webb."
Ms Deschamps acknowledged the hard work and dedication displayed by the students to attain these impressive results.
"Our VET Construction Examination achieved 11.9% above the state, which is a significant achievement and highlighting the substantial achievement our students have in the VET subject areas."
"VET Construction has all students achieving in the top 2 bands for the last two years. One hundred percent of Advanced English Students achieved in the top 2 bands.
"These are the best ever recorded student growth results for the HSC and indicates the level of expertise of our English teachers.
"One hundred percent of students in PDHPE achieved in the top 3 HSC bands, indicating their best achievement growth in 3 years.
"One hundred per cent of Visual Arts students achieved in the top 3 band," she said.
