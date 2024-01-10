Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Three nominees for Cowra's Citizen of the Year award

By Newsroom
January 11 2024 - 8:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karren Cave, Andrew Fisher, and Penny Smith are the 2024 Cowra Australia Day nominees.
Karren Cave, Andrew Fisher, and Penny Smith are the 2024 Cowra Australia Day nominees.

Three Cowra residents have been nominated for the town's 2024 Australia Day Citizen of the Year award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.