Three nominees for Cowra's Citizen of the Year award

Three Cowra residents have been nominated for the town's 2024 Australia Day Citizen of the Year award.
Announcing the nominations Cowra mayor Ruth Fagan said Council is delighted with the outstanding nominations for the 2024 Australia Day Awards.
"With a vast array of volunteers in the Cowra Shire, another wonderful group of individuals and organisations have been nominated for the Australia Day Awards.
Three young Cowra residents have been nominated for the Young Citizen of the Year award and two community organisations for the Community Group of the Year award.
The nominations put forward each year continue to showcase the truly outstanding individuals and groups that we have living in the Cowra community," Cr Fagan said.
Cowra's 2024 Australia Day celebrations will start with a free community breakfast in Civic Square at 8am, followed by the official flag raising and World Peace Bell ceremony, before the awards presentation, citizenship ceremony and Australia Day ambassador address at the Cowra Civic Centre at 9am.
Cowra Citizen of the Year Awards nominees for 2024 are Karren Cave, Andrew Fisher and Penny Smith.
Karren Cave
Karren Cave is a shining example of unwavering dedication and selflessness in the Cowra community, making her a deserving nominee.
She has made a positive impact on her community by volunteering at Cowra Riding for the Disabled from 2017 - 2022 and started the Cowra Riding for the Disabled Op Shop, raising over $75,000 net profit in the first year of business and committing over 30 volunteer hours a week.
Her spirit of adventure and philanthropy shone as she embarked on an epic two month, 750km horseback journey from Cowra to Melbourne to raise funds for the charity, Little Wings. Her courageous effort not only highlighted the importance of supporting families facing medical challenges but also raised over $5000 in donations.
Karren's visionary leadership was also instrumental in founding the Cowra Community Enterprise (CCE) in 2023.
Andrew Fisher
Andrew Fisher has been an unwavering pillar of the Cowra community through his exceptional contributions, both professionally and personally, over many years.
He has been an invaluable asset to the Cowra Guardian over the past four decades, where his dedication and passion for journalism have shone through in every piece he produces. His commitment to delivering accurate, insightful and compelling stories has not only kept our community informed, but also fostered a sense of unity and understanding among its members.
Not only is Andrew the voice of knowledge in Cowra, but his contributions elsewhere are easily recognisable as the Regional Editor for several newspapers across the Central West including the Parkes Champion Post, Young Witness, Forbes Advocate, Grenfell Record, Canowindra News and Boorowa News.
Beyond the office, Andrew's impact extends further. His active participation in the triathlon scene in Cowra has been outstanding and his involvement in the Meals on Wheels program in Cowra, exemplifies his deep- seated care for our community's vulnerable members.
Penny Smith
Penny is a Cowra girl born and bred and throughout her life has contributed in various ways to make Cowra a great place to live.
Penny has been active committee member in various sports clubs, directs the Mobile Truck School service for Cowra Early Childhood Services, leads the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre Reconciliation Action Plan program with the local Wiradjuri community, and played a key role in establishing the Cowra Nature-Based Adventure Playground on Bellevue Hill.
Penny volunteers with Cowra High School on various initiatives, including being a long standing parent volunteer with the Schools Spectacular. She advocates tirelessly for the Cowra township across all the facets of life and with stakeholders across the community and with local and State Government.
Penny is a well-respected and much-loved member of our community and her broad reach across the community puts her in a very deserving nominee position for Citizen of the Year.
Cowra's Young Citizen of the Year nominations are Kai Fitzgerald, Samuel Haeata and Cohan Howden.
Kai Fitzgerald
Kai Fitzgerald is a diligent and hardworking student, finishing Year Twelve at St Raphael's Catholic School in 2023. His position as school captain allowed him to showcase his superb leadership qualities and become a role model for younger students.
Kai is an active member of the Cowra Soccer Club, playing in the junior and third-grade competitions, as well as refereeing and coaching younger teams and developing their skills.
Samuel Haeata
Samuel Haeata is a positive, young role model in the Cowra community, whose achievements were recognised in 2023 as the winner of the Cowra Youth Peace Award.
Sam was the Vice-Captain of Cowra High School in 2022, and a Youth Ambassador in 2022.
He works two jobs locally - at Kendal St Cafe, where he is a dedicated and valued employee; and for disability provider, Inception Services, where he runs games nights for the clients, with many members of the community commenting on the amazing young man he is.
Cohan Howden
Cohan Howden was appointed as a Cowra Youth Council member in 2019, at the age of 12. He has served on the Youth Council since that time, and was elected by his peers as Chairperson in 2022 and 2023, remaining the youngest person elected to this role.
Cohan helps his mother with her organisation for stillborn babies, Chance's Clothes Project, by sorting clothing and taking photos of the baby clothing and also assists with events for Neighbourhood Watch.
The Cowra Amateur Musical and Dramatic Society and the Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets have been nominated for the Community Group of the Year award.
Jan Munday will receive the Dr Warren Whiley Memorial Award.
