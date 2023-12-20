Evaporation rule solution

WaterNSW has met with customer representatives in the Lachlan Valley about a simplified solution to a new accounting rule on how evaporation rates are calculated for water users in the valley.
The move comes after criticism from Lachlan Valley Water that WaterNSW had slashed allocations for water users in the Lachlan Valley without warning.
Lachlan Valley Water chairman Tom Green had described the move as "incompetence and poor engagement".
WaterNSW says the solution addresses an amendment by the Department of Planning and Environment - Water that means retrospectively from July 1, 2023, the evaporation reduction of general security water held within a water user's account will be calculated quarterly in proportion to the actual evaporation in Lachlan storages.
"The evaporation reduction calculation will fluctuate each quarter depending on the reservoir storage level and weather conditions," a spokesperson for WaterNSW said.
WaterNSW said it will now credit the water balance of all impacted customers and then recalculate evaporation using the new method once the agreed systems changes are implemented early in the new year.
The proposed solution was the focus of a meeting last Friday with representatives of WaterNSW's Lachlan Valley Customer Advisory Group.
WaterNSW said it will notify and support customers through the implementation of the changes over coming weeks.
