Man remains in custody after police operation ends peacefully

A 39 year-old Cowra man is in police custody following a police operation in Victor Street, Tuesday.
Police said the operation followed a report about 2pm of a man at a unit on Victor Street armed with a firearm.
On arrival, the man refused police direction and would not leave the unit.
Two women were also inside the unit at the time.
Officers from Chifley Police District established a perimeter, with additional resources requested including police negotiators and the Public Order and Riot Squad.
One woman exited a short time later.
A 39-year-old man and another woman exited the premises without incident about 6.30pm.
The man was arrested and taken to Cowra Police Station, while the woman was assessed at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The man has been remanded in custody to appear in Cowra Local Court on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.
