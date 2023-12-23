20 years of dedicated service

Patrick Waters, the in-house riddler and stock and station agent at Allan Gray and Co, this week marks two decades of commitment to the business and the Brien family, receiving heartfelt appreciation for his unwavering dedication.
Reflecting on his journey, Mr Waters expressed gratitude for his time at Allan Gray and Co, stating, "It's been a good 20 years".
He reminisced about starting his career at Elders before transitioning from a commercial base to a more private side of business with Allan Gray and Co.
"It's like everything, if you enjoy your work, time seems to go quicker," Mr Waters said.
Recalling the industry's evolution, Mr Waters acknowledged the challenges faced.
"It's been through a lot of changes, we've gone from droughts and floods."
He highlighted the significance of human connection in his role, urging younger individuals to engage more in personal interactions, a vital aspect of his work.
"My biggest influence was my grandfather and my father," Mr Waters said, attributing their legacy as agents for inspiring his career choice.
"Now my son has become an agent too, so we're already onto the fourth generation of agents," he said.
His son, Harry Waters, received the title at the ALPA Young Auctioneer Competition in 2022, and has even travelled to Canada in order to showcase his skills.
Reflecting on challenging times, Mr Waters recounted a pivotal moment in the early '90s when the industry had to cull sheep due to a global meat surplus.
Mr Walters underscored the sobering reality of such events and expressing hope that history does not repeat itself.
"That was a bit of a horrifying time within the industry, it sort of puts your feet back on the ground and makes you realise that things like that do actually happen," he said
"Lets just hope it doesn't come to that again."
Expressing gratitude for loyal clients and acknowledging Cowra's resilience, Mr Waters credited the generations of farming in the area for the community's strength.
"The generations of farming in this place is probably what makes Cowra so resilient. It's a good thing that we're living on the Lachlan as well, that helps a great deal with irrigation," he said.
Mr Waters remarked, "It's been a pleasure to work for the Brien family and at Allan Gray and Co".
He emphasised the value of good people in the workplace as a crucial factor in making work more fulfilling.
"It doesn't matter whether you're working with the young or the old, as long as they're good people, it makes life a lot easier."
