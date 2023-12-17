Cowra man to face Orange court today after fatal accident

A Cowra man will face court today charged over a fatal crash in Cowra on Saturday night.
About 10.40pm on Saturday (16 December 2023), emergency services were called to Fitzroy Avenue, Cowra, after reports a Kia Sorento and a Toyota HiAce Minibus had collided, causing the bus to overturn.
Officers from Chifley Police District attended, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and found a passenger on the bus had been ejected and the 84-year-old man, died at the scene.
The Toyota driver, a 61-year-old woman, and four other passengers - two men aged 41 and 78 and two women, aged 55 and 60 - were injured with three taken to Cowra Hospital and a fourth airlifted to Orange Base Hospital for further treatment
As part of inquiries, police spoke to the owner of the Kia, a 32-year-old man. He was taken to Cowra Hospital for mandatory testing before being released pending further investigations.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit, who commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following inquiries, the 32-year-old man was arrested at Cowra Police Station about 9am yesterday, Sunday, December 17, 2023.
He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, cause bodily harm by misconduct - in charge of motor vehicle, negligent driving (occasioning death) and two counts of knowingly make false/misleading statement.
The Cowra man was refused bail to appear before Orange Local Court today, Monday, December 18, 2023.
