Tragedy strikes in Cowra overnight

A man has died following a crash in Cowra overnight.
About 10.40pm (Saturday 16 December 2023), emergency services were called to Fitzroy Avenue, after reports a Kia Sorento and a Toyota HiAce Minibus had collided causing the bus to overturn. The Kia collided with a nearby street sign before the driver left the scene.
Officers from Chifley Police District attended, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and found a passenger on the bus had been ejected and the 84-year-old man, died at the scene, a NSW Police Media statement issued Sunday morning said.
The Toyota driver, a 61-year-old woman, and four other passengers suffered minor injuries with three taken to Cowra Hospital for further treatment.
As part of inquiries, police spoke to the owner of the Kia, a 32-year-old man. He was taken to Cowra Hospital for mandatory testing before being released pending further investigations.
A crime scene was established with specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit attending to examine the scene.
An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information into the incident or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
