Make it hard for thieves

Simple measures can reduce your chance of becoming the victim of a break in or car theft, police inspector Adam Beard told Cowra's Neighbourhood Watch meeting this week.
Commenting after revealing Cowra police had dealt with five car thefts and 11 break and enters in November Inspector Beard said "a lot of measures (to reduce crime) aren't going to cost a lot".
"Things as simple as trimming your trees around windows, making the number of your house more visible so emergency services can find it in a hurry, or leaving a floodlight on at night. Simple things can make a difference," he said.
The break ins reported to police, he said, were spread across residential and commercial properties as well as Cowra schools.
Of the five cars stolen police continue to see keys taken from inside homes after youths break-in, a problem police are seeing across the central west of NSW.
"What we've seen in the western region, and it hasn't got to quite this level in Cowra, is youths stealing cars, becoming involved in pursuits with police and ramming police cars," he said.
"There is a certain element of kids out there not afraid to do those sorts of things. They're not afraid of the consequence.
A task force has been established in the Western Region to target these offenders and has great success.
"They're stealing cars by breaking in to houses, taking the keys off the kitchen cupboard.
"They're a big risk for the themselves, the community and police," Inspector Beard said.
With just days left now before Christmas Inspector Beard also noted Cowra police continued to receive calls regarding frauds and scams.
"We've all got to become aware that fraudsters are so confident in what they're doing they can fool the best of us with what they send out. We've probably all received a text, email or a call from someone in the last month."
