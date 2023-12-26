Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Wiradjuri is used every day

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
December 26 2023 - 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community Wiradjuri teacher, Letitia Harris. Her son, Yindyamarra Johnson, as well as Harry Lambshead also attended as teachers.
Community Wiradjuri teacher, Letitia Harris. Her son, Yindyamarra Johnson, as well as Harry Lambshead also attended as teachers.
Community teachers, Letitia Harris and Harry Lambshead
Community teachers, Letitia Harris and Harry Lambshead

Passing on knowledge of Wiradjuri language was the aim of a gathering at Club Cowra on Thursday, December 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.