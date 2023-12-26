Wiradjuri is used every day

Passing on knowledge of Wiradjuri language was the aim of a gathering at Club Cowra on Thursday, December 14.
The event, organised with the intention of strengthening the understanding of Wiradjuri language and culture among younger generations, saw active participation from community teachers Letitia Harris, Yindyamarra Johnson and Harry Lambshead.
Wiradjuri, besides English, holds a significant place in the households of Cowra.
According to the latest census, 35 households identified Wiradjuri as their primary spoken language at home and it's believed that a larger number of individuals incorporate Wiradjuri into their daily conversations alongside English.
Despite being deemed critically endangered by Unesco, Wiradjuri stands as the second-most spoken language in Cowra, weaving its way into the lives of many residents.
Recognising the importance of formal language learning opportunities, especially for Wiradjuri and other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander languages, remains crucial in fostering fluency and preserving heritage within communities.
Students from Holmwood Public School and Cowra Public School attended the day, offering them a chance to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Wiradjuri language and culture.
Letitia Harris, one of the key teachers at the gathering, emphasised the communal significance of shared knowledge.
"Shared knowledge from one, becomes community knowledge," Ms Harris said.
"To the young ones here, the amount of knowledge that is in these adults, these aunties and uncles, is used everyday in their life."
Highlighting the continuous use of Wiradjuri in daily life, Ms Harris underscored the importance of preserving and transmitting this invaluable knowledge.
"It has never been lost, this language is used constantly, that's where we need to make sure that the knowledge is being passed on," she said.
"Students today are lucky to have language teachers in their classrooms today, that's deadly."
She lauded the presence of language teachers in classrooms, acknowledging the fortunate position of today's students to have access to such resources.
- Cara Kemp
