Cowra student among Christmas winners

The winner of Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack's 10th annual Christmas card design competition wants everyone to "Have a Koala-ty Christmas!"
This year's winning design was submitted by St Joseph's Parish School, Peak Hill, Year 2 student Edith Cannon, 7.
The entry which was judged runner-up was from St Raphael's Catholic School, Cowra, Kindergarten student Isaac Symons, 6, and third place went to Grenfell Public School Year 2 student Jed Liebich, 8.
Mr McCormack said the theme for this year's competition was "Christmas in my Back Yard, with more than 1,700 students from Kindergarten, Year 1 and Year 2 entering from across the Riverina and Central West.
"All those who submitted an entry will receive a certificate to recognise their efforts in this year's competition," Mr McCormack said.
"Edith's winning entry captured an Australiana Christmas - and the judges couldn't go past a fantastic pun!"
"The three winning entries have each received a commemorative book prize.
"Thank you to each student who submitted an entry and thanks to the Riverina electorate's hard-working school teachers and staff for supporting the competition each year."
The three winning designs feature on Mr McCormack's 2023 Christmas card, which is sent out to community members and prominent political figures.
"It is always a delight to look at all the competition entries arriving in the office and to be reminded of what a magical time of year this is for children across the Riverina and Central West," Mr McCormack said.
Mr McCormack has visited each of the place-getting schools and presented the winners with their book and certificate.
