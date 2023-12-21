Fire cautions for the holidays

With the holiday season upon us, families across Cowra are gearing up for gatherings, cooking up feasts especially on their barbecues.
However, amidst the festive cheer, Cowra Fire Brigade captain Steve Overman is warning of the potential dangers lurking around the flames.
"Christmas season is a big time for family coming up, people having friends and family over, cooking in their kitchens on their barbecues," Captain Overman said stressing the increased likelihood of outdoor cooking during this time.
"One thing we do see around this time of year is everyone is outside having a barbecue and, something is cooking inside that no one is keeping an eye on and it catches on fire," Mr Overman said, drawing attention to the hazard of unattended cooking leading to fires.
Especially emphasising the risks associated with hot oils, Captain Overman warns, "you can end up with wall fires," cautioning against common misconceptions like using water to douse oil fires.
"All that's going to do is explode," he said.
"We end up with people with third degree burns from the oil and end up with that oil landing on everything in the room, it will stick to your walls and just burn away.
"The best thing you can do for an oil fire is to call triple zero and get out of the house.
"Its important that you get yourself out and get yourself safe and have a fire plan."
"Look while you cook is our saying," Capt Overman said.
He stresses the importance of adjusting cooking conditions when children are around to prevent accidental burns.
"We should be thinking about home safety all the time, especially during this holiday season," he said.
"Ensuring that when we are done with a barbecue, it is turned off."
Capt Overman's advice extends to considering barbecue placement and being mindful of potential fire hazards in the surrounding area.
"Think about when you set it up, what the possible events could occur with its surroundings," he said.
Regarding fire plans and safety measures, Mr Overman underlines the need for everyone, especially children, to be aware of the safety protocols.
"Make sure everyone knows what your fire safety plan is," Capt Overman said.
"Have it somewhere everyone can see, even children," he said.
