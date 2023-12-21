Ingram to lead Magpies

They say things come in threes.
It's certainly the case for 2024 with the Cowra Magpies who have a new club president, a new coach and will be entering a new competition next year.
The Magpies made significant strides at their latest general meeting held Monday, December 11 where the spotlight was on Phillip Ingram as he was announced as the Magpies' new seniors coach, a decision met with resounding support and confidence from the club members.
Club President Bruce Wallace expressed unwavering confidence in Ingram's appointment, highlighting the unanimous agreement among the club members.
"It was not a hard decision to make Phillip the coach, it was a very easy thing, everyone agreed to it," Wallace said, echoing the overwhelming consensus within the club.
"It was one of the easiest decisions I've had to make," he said.
Wallace emphasised Ingram's extensive football knowledge and his longstanding involvement with the Cowra Magpies and rugby league.
"Phill's knowledge of football is extremely high, and he's been involved with the Cowra Magpies for quite a long time," he said.
"His experience will greatly benefit the younger players within the team.
"His leadership qualities are extremely high, and we're expecting good things from him.
"I've spoken to quite a few of the players, and they're more than happy to be playing under his coaching, which had a big influence on appointing him coach," Wallace said.
Ingram expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude for the opportunity to be at the helm of the senior side in their first year in the Woodbridge Cup.
"It feels amazing being the coach for next season, I've come full circle, started with coaching the junior club, and now I'll get to coach the seniors," he said.
"It's a bit of a privilege in my eyes."
Ingram also acknowledged the challenges ahead, citing the need to fill crucial spots within the team.
"A challenge will be filling a couple spots in; we lost a couple of players that have moved on to play first grade for other clubs, so there are a couple of big holes we have to fill."
Ingram reflected on the previous season, mentioning the efforts put in behind the scenes.
"I did a lot behind the scenes last season when my brother was the coach," he said.
As the Cowra Magpies eagerly anticipate the promising leadership and expertise that Phillip Ingram will bring to the team, they gear up for an exciting chapter under his guidance, aiming for a successful campaign in the Woodbridge Cup where they will take on the likes of Canowindra, Blayney, Oberon, Grenfell, Manildra and Eugowra.
