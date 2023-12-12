Woods stars in Brewer Shield

Playing for Penrith in the Under 18 Brewer Shield competition Cowra's Karly Woods helped her side record their third win of the 2023 season with a fine knock against Blacktown at Joe McAleer Oval last Sunday.
Batting with Canowindra's Lilly Harrison late in the Penrith innings Woods put on a 47 runs from 40 balls, caught on the boundary attempting to bring up her first half century in the competition.
Her innings included eight fours.
Harrison also took to the Blacktown bowling attack finishing not out 20 from 23 runs helping Penrith amass 215 with the loss of six wickets from 50 overs.
In reply Blacktown could only manage 85, dismissed in their 39th over.
Harrison and Woods both bowled very economically with Woods sending down five overs for just five runs.
Her bowling stint included three maidens.
Lilly Harrison sent down four overs and picked up one wicket. The Blacktown batting attack managed just nine runs from her bowling.
