Cooper Pullen in Green Shield

Cowra's Cooper Pullen will play for Sydney side Gordon in the 2023-24 Green Shield competition.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Green Shield is the under 16 competition for the Sydney grade clubs with the first round to be played this Sunday.
The competition is over the school holidays with three games before Christmas and four more in January post the Bradman Cup before the finals.
Each Green Shield team is allowed two country boys with Pullen filling one of the spots for Gordon.
Recovering from a back injury Pullen represented Western earlier this month in their pre-Christmas Bradman Cup games.
In Western's first game he remaining not out on 14 from 17 deliveries in a rain interrupted game against Southern Districts at Macpherson Oval in Wagga Wagga on December 2.
The Duckworth Lewis Stern method was used to determine the match after Southern made 4-94 from their 20 overs.
In reply Western were 4-71 when rain stopped play after 14.3 overs.
In their second match played at Robertson Oval on the same day Western chased down the 145 target set by Riverina in the final over of the match.
Pullen sent down one over for Western finishing with 0-8 and did not bat in the match.
Back at Macpherson Oval the following day Western lost against Greater Illawarra. Opening the batting for Western, Pullen anchored the innings with 39 runs.
The competition continues on January 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.