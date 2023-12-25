Cowra Guardiansport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gold medal from Ky Garratt

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
December 26 2023 - 7:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ky Garratt, competing in the Under 17s at the 2023 Chemist Warehouse Australian All Schools Athletics Championships, secured the top spot in the hammer throw event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.