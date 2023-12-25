Gold medal from Ky Garratt

Ky Garratt, competing in the Under 17s at the 2023 Chemist Warehouse Australian All Schools Athletics Championships, secured the top spot in the hammer throw event.
The young athlete's remarkable performance led to a gold medal with a winning throw measuring 59.46 metres.
This achievement placed Ky comfortably ahead of Jaiden YU from NSW, who secured the silver medal with a throw of 49.80 metres.
The bronze medal went to Michael Coetzee from Western Australia, who threw a distance of 43.20 metres, 16.26 metres behind Ky's victorious attempt.
Ky's impressive feat, his throw of 59.46 meters fell just short of his personal best of 61.57 meters with a 5kg hammer.
To put this weight into perspective for the everyday person, common household items like a compact vacuum cleaner or a small microwave typically weigh around 5kg.
This comparison adds an intriguing element to the achievement, highlighting the sheer strength and precision required in the sport.
The difference between Ky's throw and the distance covered by the silver and bronze medalists underscores the exceptional skill and determination demonstrated by the young champion.
Ky's performance not only secured a gold medal but also showcased an impressive level of talent in the hammer throw.
In light of Ky's achievement, it's evident that household items with a similar weight may not travel nearly as far as his throws.
