Action packed school holidays

Cowra Library is thrilled to announce an action-packed lineup of engaging activities tailored for kids during the January School Holidays.
With a range of free and exciting sessions, children of varying ages are invited to participate and enjoy a diverse array of educational and fun-filled experiences.
Wednesday 10 January 2pm - Pizza Muffins
Calling all budding chefs aged 7 and above! Join us in the Cowra Library kitchen to discover the art of creating pizza muffins with a unique twist.
Using easily accessible ingredients like pre-packaged English muffins, tomato paste, assorted veggies, cheese, and ham, kids will learn to prepare tasty after-school snacks.
The session will cover choosing ingredients, chopping, arranging, cooking, and, of course, indulging in the delicious outcome.
Bookings are essential for this flavorful culinary adventure.
Friday 12 January 2pm - Windy Weather Turbines
Get ready for a hands-on experience in crafting working models of wind turbines using recycled materials.
Aimed at kids aged 5 and above, this session encourages creativity while providing an educational insight into wind power.
Wednesday 17 January 2pm - Nanna's Old Skool Pikelets
Step into the kitchen and don your apron! Kids aged 7 and above will have the opportunity to learn the time-honored recipe for Nanna's classic morning tea treat - pikelets!
All ingredients will be provided for this delightful session, where participants can engage in the process of measuring, stirring, and cooking to create these tasty treats.
Friday 19 January - Have a Whale of a Time - Origami Whales!
Let your creativity soar as kids aged 5 and above delve into the art of crafting simple origami whales.
These creations will be assembled for a sparkling sea diorama display within our newly refurbished library space.
Wednesday 24 January 2pm - Crunch & Munch - Healthy Snacks
Exploring the realm of healthy eating, children aged 7 and above will learn to craft their own super healthy snacks, including sushi sandwich rolls and fruit kebabs.
The session aims to show how easy it is to prepare nutritious and delicious treats, allowing kids to embrace healthy eating habits in a fun and interactive way.
Bookings for these engaging sessions can be made via Eventbrite.com or by contacting Cowra Library on 6340 2180.
As a reminder, Cowra Library will be closed for the Christmas New Year Holidays, reopening on Tuesday, 2nd January 2024.
Visitors are encouraged to drop by before the break to stock up on reading materials, movies, and music. Membership at the library is free, offering access to a world of literary adventures.
Join us at Cowra Library for an enriching and enjoyable holiday program!
